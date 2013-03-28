Report Confirms That Leaked Dolphins Logo Is Real

Paul Lukas of ESPN.com recently posted an image to Twitter that was rumoured to be the Dolphins new logo (see below). Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald has now confirmed with his sources that the logo is indeed real.



It should be noted, that the official logo will likely be a mirror image of the one seen below. The dolphin will likely face to the right as in the current logo. The logo below is reversed because it is on the left sleeve of a jersey (the Nike swoosh faces left on the left sleeves of NFL jerseys).

The new logo will officially be unveiled on April 25, the day of the NFL draft.

Here’s the most convincing leak so far of what appears to be the new Dolphins logo: twitter.com/UniWatch/statu… — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) March 19, 2013

