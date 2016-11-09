Report confirms that Bill Belichick sent supportive letter to Donald Trump on eve of election

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sent a supportive letter to Donald Trump on the eve of the election, which the Republican presidential nominee read at a rally in New Hampshire on Monday night, CSN New England confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Trump, speaking at a rally in Manchester, said he was pleased to have the support of both Belichick and Tom Brady. He went on to read a letter he said was sent to him by Belichick.

Many questioned whether Trump was telling the truth, or if he was lying to please the New England crowd.

Belichick did send the letter that Trump read on stage on Monday night, according to CSNNE.

Here’s the note that Trump read:

“Congratulations on a tremendous campaign. You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media, and have come out beautifully — beautifully. You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully tomorrow’s election results will give the opportunity to make America great again. Best wishes for great results tomorrow. Bill”

Brady, meanwhile, voted on Monday. He has not said publicly who he is supporting, though a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker last year did fuel speculation.

Brookline town officials just shared this pic with #FOX25 showing Tom Brady yesterday as he voted via absentee ballot at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/8W2zEpj8oE

— Michael Henrich (@MichaelHenrich) November 8, 2016

Last week, Gisele Bundchen, Brady’s wife, was asked on Instagram whether she and her husband were supporting Trump. In the comments, she replied: “NO!”

