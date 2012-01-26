Report: Colts Hire Ravens Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano As New Head Coach

Photo: Baltimore Ravens 2011 Headshots/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano as their new head coach, according to the NFL Network’s Jason La Canfora.Colts owner Jim Irsay has only made a vague tweet saying, “BREAKING NEWS coming shortly to Colts land! Go to colts.com…”



Pagano was the Ravens D-coordinator for one season after three years of being their defensive backs coach.

The news comes only a week after the Colts fired Jim Caldwell.

More details as they become available.

