Report: Colts Decided To Cut Ties With Peyton Manning 'Weeks Ago'

With the Super Bowl in Indianapolis, the other story this week will undoubtedly revolve around Peyton Manning and his future with the Colts. But according to one report, the Colts have decided that Manning has already played his last game with the only franchise he has ever known.According to Jason LaConfora of the NFL Network (via NFL.com), the Colts reached a decision “weeks ago” to cut ties with Manning…



“According to sources who were involved in the Colts’ GM search, the organisation was planning to move on from Manning weeks ago, well before this public squabble between the quarterback and his owner,” NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora said Friday on “NFL Total Access.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay denied the report (via Twitter).

Further complicating matters is a report made this morning by John Clayton on ESPN who said that Manning’s recovery from neck surgery hasn’t progressed as well as hoped. Clayton went on to speculate that Manning will be forced to retire.

A final decision on Manning’s future must be made by March when the Colts will owe Manning a $28 million roster bonus.

