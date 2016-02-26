Report: Colin Kaepernick's agents have asked the 49ers permission to seek a trade

Scott Davis
Colin kaepernick bears gameEzra Shaw/Getty Images

After recent speculation about the quarterback’s future, NFL Network’s Rand Getlin reported Thursday that Colin Kaepernick’s agents have requested permission from the 49ers to seek a trade for Kaepernick.

It’s unclear if the 49ers are willing to grant that permission.

The 49ers have to make a decision on Kaepernick by April 1, when his base salary of $11.9 million for 2016 becomes guaranteed.

There’s been speculation about whether the 49ers would keep Kaepernick, particularly after his recent struggles, injuries, and reportedly fractured relationship with the team.

