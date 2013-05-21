REPORT: Steve Cohen Is Considering A Deal That Would Shut His Hedge Fund To Outside Investors

Julia La Roche

Reuters/ Steve MarcusBloomberg News reports that billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is said to be considering a deal that would shut his Stamford, Connecticut based SAC Capital to outside investors.

He’s also considering returning outside investor money and turning SAC into a family office, Bloomberg reports citing an unnamed source familiar with his thinking. 

The firm has about $15 billion in AUM.  About $9 billion of that belongs to Cohen and SAC Capital employees. The rest is outside investor capital. 

