REPORT: Cocaine Use In Sydney Has Doubled In A Year

Cocaine use appears to be on the rise in Sydney, with the latest figures from the Australian Crime Commission revealing detections have double from 486 to 979 in a year.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the use of the drug is being detected in areas reaching from Manly to Paramatta to Sutherland, with users ranging from tradies to mum, students and professionals.

According to the Bureau of Crime Statistics Waverley and Woollahra are the worst areas for possession, with in 56 incidents in Waverley and 55 in Woollahra, in the year to September 2013.

The Commission says dealers, who are believed to be stockpiling enough of the drug to ensure an 18-month supply, are earning up to $35,000 a week from the growing demand.

A reason for the rise is unknown.

