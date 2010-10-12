Report: CNN Talking To Former CNBC Honcho Jonathan Wald To Produce Piers Morgan's Show

Photo: CNN.com

Broadcasting & Cable confirms what was rumoured last week: CNN is in talks with former CNBC senior vice president Jonathan Wald about becoming executive producer of Piers Morgan’s forthcoming 9 p.m. interview show.Marisa Guthrie reports:



Wald would bring considerable hard news experience to the job. He left CNBC in 2009, after shepherding the network’s business day programming through the financial crisis; a period that saw unprecedented ratings growth for the NBC Universal-owned business channel. Prior to CNBC, Wald held multiple executive producer jobs at NBC News including at flagship broadcasts Today and Nightly News during Tom Brokaw’s tenure. He’s currently on the adjunct faculty at the journalism school at Columbia University.

Speculation about Wald producing the show arose on Friday after Wald was spotted with Morgan and his talent rep, John Ferriter of William Morris Agency Octagon Entertainment, at New York power-lunch hotspot Michael’s.

Wald hasn’t confirmed anything yet, though he did acknowledge the rumours in a Twitter exchange with the blog Inside Cable News:

@jonathanwald, whose Twitter bio says “Not easily offended”, started following me after I said he’d be insane to helm CNN’s Morgan show.

@InsideCableNews well the bio doesn’t say “Pays No Attention”, now, does it?

@jonathanwald Apparently not…

