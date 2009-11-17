CNN Paid Dobbs $8 Million To Leave

Apparently, Lou Dobbs was rewarded quite nicely in exchange for his resignation.



Via the New York Post:

CNN was so sick of Lou Dobbs, it gave him an $8 million severance package to leave, The Post has learned.

“They wanted him out,” according to a source.

Dobbs, who a source said had a year and a half to go on his $12 million contract, shocked viewers last Wednesday by announcing he was quitting.

CNN boss Jonathan Klein and Dobbs, 64, had been publicly feuding over the kind of reporting Dobbs was doing on his show — especially stories about illegal immigration and the anti-Obama “birther” movement, which contends the president was not born in Hawaii and is not an American citizen.

Tonight Dobbs squares off with Fox News firebrand Bill O’Reilly, who snagged the the first on-camera interview with Dobbs since he left CNN.

Fox would be a much better fit for Dobbs for obvious reasons — hello, birthers! — but with that nice severance check, the veteran anchorman has more time to think about what he wants to do next.

