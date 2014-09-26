REPORT: A Silicon Valley VC Firm Has Settled A Sexual Harassment Suit From Three Female Employees

In March 2013, three female former employees at Silicon Valley VC firm CMEA Capital brought a lawsuit against the company, alleging sexual and racial harassment.

As of Tuesday, Fortune reported, the firm has settled with the women.

The complaint alleges that John Haag, former CMEA Capital chief operating partner, committed a barrage of sexually and racially charged offenses against the women. The complaint also says CMEA Capital’s managing directors were aware of the alleged harassment, and that “CMEA’s owners and partners also spoke and behaved in ways that inappropriately injected sex into the workplace.”

The women, who were all executive administrative assistants at CMEA, say they faced retaliation from other CMEA employees after reporting the incidents.

Here are some of the alleged incidents of harassment:

Last year, according to Fortune, the settlement is awaiting approval from a judge, and no terms have been disclosed. According to his LinkedIn page, Haag left CMEA in 2012, and is now a “consultant and interim executive” in the San Francisco Bay Area. CMEA Capital primarily invests in biotech and health care companies.

We’ve reached out to CMEA Capital as well as the plaintiffs’ attorney, and will respond if we hear back.

