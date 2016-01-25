REPORT: Clive Palmer was 'running Queensland Nickel using a Yahoo account under the name Terry Smith'

Picture: Channel Seven/Sunrise

New reports are suggesting Clive Palmer used the alias Terry Smith to to run his Queensland Nickel refinery, QNI, even after claiming that he was at “arm’s length” from the company’s day-to-day work since being elected in 2013.

The Australian is saying that Palmer has been keeping such close tabs to the struggling company that since 2013, he was required to sign off on all purchases above $500, and did so using a Yahoo email address under the alias of “Terry Smith”.

They even think Palmer, as Terry Smith, was approving expenses when he was not formally registered as a director of the company.

The company has been Palmer’s since he bought the refinery from BHP in 2009 and has since been its sole shareholder through a network of different companies, but claims to have dropped his involvement since being elected into the Queensland seat of Fairfax.

He has even kept those claims up as recently as last week, telling the Sunshine Coast Daily he has been keeping himself seperate despite owning the company.

“I must be completely at arm’s length,” Mr Palmer said. “I’ve been to Townsville twice in the past three years. Three years ago, I launched our election campaign, and last year I ­addressed the workforce as the owner. You can’t have the balance of power and represent Fairfax and still be actively responsible in a company.”

Despite this, The Australian believes they have documents that prove otherwise, including emails to “Terry Smith” requesting approval to buy a $41,620 conveyor belt, with responses confirming the purchase.

To add to it, in an unrelated Queensland Supreme Court civil case in 2015, Palmer admitted under cross-examination that he had used the name Terry Smith to send emails before.

