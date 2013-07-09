Report: Clive Palmer Tells Chinese Executives To Pack Up Your F---ing Gear And Go Home

The Australian has published extracts from a recording of Clive Palmer, in which he reportedly lashes out against executives of CITIC Pacific, the Chinese State-owned company he has launched litigation against to claim $200 million in royalties he says are owed to him.

“I’ve had enough of you, so just pack up all your f . . king gear and get back to China,” he said to one executive according to the newspaper.

As well as: “I’m chairman of this f . . king company, and I don’t want to ring up little shits like you because you won’t pay your bloody, your bloody rates or pay your rent.”

Palmer’s company Mineralogy has launched action in Western Australia’s Supreme Court over the royalties he claims he is owed from an iron ore reserve in the Pilbara by CITIC, China’s international investment arm.

In the article Palmer said his comments were not racist, or illegal and no action had been taken against him for the tirade which is said to have taken place in 2010. He also pointed to a secret recording of the newspaper’s publisher Rupert Murdoch which was leaked to the media last week.

He is already suing The Australian and two of its journalists over reports on the dispute with CITIC. It carried articles alleging Palmer needed the mining royalty money or he would need to lay-off staff. Palmer disputes this.

Palmer’s newly-minted political party is fielding candidates for the upcoming federal election. He has publicly said he wants to be Prime Minister.

