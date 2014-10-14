REPORT: Hillary Clinton May Be Announcing Her 2016 Campaign Very Soon

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File Then Secretary of State-designate Hillary Clinton in 2008

Hillary Clinton could announce her 2016 presidential bid even sooner than expected, according to the New York Times.

Citing “several people close to” Clinton, the paper reported Monday that the timing of her announcement could hinge on the outcome of the 2014 midterm elections next month.

If Democrats lose control of the Senate in November — a very strong possibility, according to the major election forecasters — the Clinton sources said the party may need to “quickly pivot to the presidential campaign.”

Clinton, who maintains that she has not decided whether or not to run, has previously said she will make up her mind by Jan. 1.

According to the Times, Clinton was initially considering an announcement date around Feb. 15, 2015.

Polls show Clinton would be the front-runner if she enters the race.

