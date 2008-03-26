Clear Channel Buyout Near Collapse-Report

It looks like Clear Channel is the only one who wants its $19 billion buyout to close. The WSJ reports the “mood around the deal has darkened” as the prospective buyers, Thomas H. Lee Partners and and Bain Capital Partners, are unable to come to terms with its lenders, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, RBS and Wachovia.



The Journal’s source says it all: “No one wants to do this deal except for the seller.”

