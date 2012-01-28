Report: Citigroup Is Cutting 2011 Bonuses By 30%

Citigroup, the third largest U.S. bank, is expected to cut 2011 bonuses in the investment bank by about 30%, Bloomberg News reported.



Some bonuses could be cut by as much as 70%, Bloomberg reported citing an unnamed source.

So far it seems that 30% is the trend on Wall Street for 2011 bonus payouts.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Bank of America are all expected to cut bonuses by about 30%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.