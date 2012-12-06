REPORT: Citi Advising Clients Not To Put More Money In SAC Capital

Photo: New York magazine

Bloomberg News’ red headline just crossed saying, “Citi is said to advise clients from adding money to SAC.”CNBC’s Kate Kelly reported on “Fast Money: Half Time Report” moments ago that SAC Capital Advisors has been placed on “watch” by Citigroup.



This means that Citi’s private bank is watching what’s going on at SAC and may or may not remove it from its hedge fund platform, Kelly reported.

Morgan Stanley has also put SAC on watch, according to CNBC.

