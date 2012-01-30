REPORT: Citi Chairman May Soon Step Down

From WSJ…



Richard D. Parsons, who as chairman of Citigroup Inc. helped steer the bank through its near-death experience in the financial crisis, is considering stepping down after three years in the post, said people familiar with the situation.

The 63-year-old Mr. Parsons is expected to decide by early March, these people said.

We’re not sure what to make of it. You don’t hear much about Parsons, and it’s hard to imagine this move would been se seen as a huge game-changer, especially with the CEO/Chairman roles split.

