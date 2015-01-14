Chris Christie Is Getting Ready To Launch A Leadership PAC

According to a New York Times report published Tuesday evening, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is planning to launch a leadership political action committee “as early as this month.” This move would be a major step towards a potential 2016 presidential campaign as it would allow Christie to hire staff and pay for travel expenses associated with a White House bid.

The news comes exactly one week after another potential Republican 2016 contender, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, launched his own leadership PAC. It also follows the news 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is considering launching another campaign. Christie, Romney, and Bush would likely appeal to similar Republican voters and donors who are eager to back a more moderate candidate.

The Times report, which was written by Michael Barbaro and Nicholas Confessore also noted Christie is “unlikely to make a formal announcement of his presidential ambitions before the end of the spring.” Barbaro and Confessore attributed this delay to Christie and his advisors waiting to evaluate the impact ongoing federal investigations could have on his administration. They also reported the PAC would likely be led by Phil Cox, a political consultant and former director of the Republican Governors Association.

Cox and Christie’s top political advisor Michael DuHaime did not immediately respond to a requests for comment from Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.