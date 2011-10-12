Chris Christie To Endorse Romney For President Today

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will endorse former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney today.



Christie, who reiterated last week that he would not run for president, will provide Romney a bump going into tonight’s Republican presidential debate in New Hampshire.

The news was first reported by Fox News, but has been confirmed by the Romney campaign.

Christie will officially make the endorsement in New Hampshire at 3 p.m.

Interestingly, the endorsement comes days after this hysterical Saturday Night Live sketch that poked fun at Romney because the media was dying for Christie to enter the race.

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele called the endorsement a “game changer” for the other candidates.

