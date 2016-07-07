REPORT: Chelsea Manning was hospitalized after an apparent suicide attempt

US military whistleblower Chelsea Manning was hospitalized Tuesday after what is believed to be a suicide attempt, according to sources cited by CNN.

Manning, 28, is serving a 35-year sentence for her role in leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks.

Manning was taken to a hospital early Tuesday, but has already been returned to the US Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, US Army spokesman Colonel Patrick Seiber told CNN.

Prison officials said she is being “monitored” despite her release from hospital, TMZ reported. One source told TMZ that Manning had attempted to hang herself.

Fort Leavenworth’s spokeswoman told Business Insider she could not comment on individual inmates’ medical treatment.

