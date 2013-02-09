REPORT: Chase Bank Wants To Foreclose On Lindsay And Dina Lohan's Long Island Home

The New York Post reports that “Mean Girls” star Lindsay Lohan and her mum Dina were slapped with a foreclosure notice from Chase Bank at the Long Island home this week.



The Post reports that a bank rep left documents in an envelope that said “Important Information Enclosed” on the gate of Lohan’s mum’s mansion in Merrick, Long Island yesterday.

