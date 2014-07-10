Report: Carmelo Anthony Expected To Stay With The Knicks

Free agent Carmelo Anthony is expected to re-sign with the New York Knicks, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

He’s going to announce his decision on Thursday.

From Isola:

“A person close to Anthony told The News on Wednesday that barring a last minute change of heart Anthony will re-sign with the Knicks after ‘agonizing over this’ for the past week.”

Carmelo had been considering the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. Because of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the Knicks could offer him a longer, more lucrative contract than either of those teams.

Going to Chicago would have given him the best chance to win a title immediately. A “Big-3” of Derrick Rose, Carmelo, and Joakim Noah, with Taj Gibson, Jimmy Butler, and Nikola Mirotic as the supporting cast would have been an instant NBA Finals contender. But Chicago couldn’t pay Carmelo as much as New York could, and the Bulls likely would have needed to acquire him via a sign-and-trade anyway.

There’s no word on the details of the contract. This tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski suggests it’s the max:

Within Anthony’s circle, belief’s been this, sources tell Y: Get NY’s $US129M now, figure out destination later. You can always get a trade.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 9, 2014

The Knicks won’t have room to sign another free agent until 2015-16, when Amare Stoudemire and Andrea Bargnani’s contracts expire.

The first big domino of NBA free agency has fallen.

