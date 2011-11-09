REPORT: Cain And Bialek 'Embraced' At Recent Chicago Tea Party Rally

Presidential hopeful Herman Cain vehemently denies that he has ever even met Sharon Bialek, the woman now accusing Cain of sexually harassing her in his car 14 years ago — but the Chicago Sun Times has a report that could quickly put a pin Cain’s claims.



A Chicago radio host, Amy Jacobson, told the Sun Times today that she recently witnessed an intimate moment between Bialek and Cain while backstage at a Tea Party rally in Chicago.

According to Jacobson, she met Bialek at the bar during a Tea Party convention where Cain was scheduled to speak. Bialek, she said, was “hell bent” on going backstage, and once backstage “cornered” Cain in a whispered conversation that also involved “hugging.”

Although she left out the alleged hugging, Bialek also mentioned her recent encounter with Cain during her news conference yesterday, saying she had approached the candidate and “asked him if he remembered me. I wanted to see if he would be man enough to own up to what he had done 14 years ago.”

But this encounter appears to have slipped Cain’s mind. During his press conference today, he insisted that he did not recognise Bialek, although he later conceded that there is a “remote” possibility that they have met.

The Cain campaign has not yet replied to our email requesting a comment.

Note: The picture on the Chicago Sun Times website features Jacobson, not Bialek, posing with Cain, contrary to cable news/Twitter reports.

