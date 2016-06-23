Report: The Bulls are trading Derrick Rose to the Knicks

Three days after the NBA Finals, the NBA’s offseason is already in full swing with some massive trades.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls are trading Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks in exchange for Robin Lopez, Jerian Grant, and a “bigger package.”

New York Daily News’ Frank Isola also echoed Wojnarowski’s report.

Rose is on the final year of his contract and will become a free agent in 2017.

