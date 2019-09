Photo: AP Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to hire Rutgers’ Greg Schiano as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.The deal is for five years for an undisclosed amount of money.



Schiano had been the head coach at Rutgers since the 2001 season.

