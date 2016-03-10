The quarterback expected to succeed Peyton Manning in Denver is leaving the Broncos for the Texans

Scott Davis
Brock osweilerSean M. Haffey/Getty

The biggest domino in NFL free agency has fallen, according to reports.

NFL Network’s Rand Getlin first reported that Brock Osweiler, the 25-year-old backup expected to succeed Peyton Manning in Denver, is signing with the Houston Texans.

The figures of the deal haven’t been reported yet, but according to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, it might be a monster contract. The Broncos’ offered Osweiler a three-year, $45 million deal.

For the Broncos, their quarterback position is in a dire state with Manning and Osweiler gone. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Broncos would pursue Colin Kaepernick if Osweiler signed elsewhere.

Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Robert Griffin III is an option:

With Osweiler moving on, the NFL will be in a scramble to grab available, competent quarterbacks.

