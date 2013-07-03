Report: British Bookmaker William Hill In The Lead To Buy TomWaterhouse.com

It was just reported by the AFR that British bookmaker William Hill is in talks to buy Tom Waterhouse’s online bet-taking business.

Getty/Mark Kolbe

The paper reported that sources said the deal would value TomWaterhouse.com at $150 million.

A spokesperson for Waterhouse declined to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

William Hill is the bookmaker which also acquired Australia’s Sportingbet.

Last month we reported Waterhouse had plans to expand the business overseas.

Read more here.

