Report: BP Hires Blackstone Group, Goldman Sachs To Defend Itself Against Takeover Attempts

BP must be increasingly worried as it continues to watch its market cap drop like a fly since the April 20th Deepwater Horizon explosion.



Fox Business reports that BP has hired two banks to defer any kind of takeover attempt a rival company (like ExxonMobil, perhaps) would make.

Similarly, Dow Jones newswires claim that the aforementioned banks could be Goldman Sachs and Blackstone Group.



More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.