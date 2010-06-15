Report: BP Hires Blackstone Group, Goldman Sachs To Defend Itself Against Takeover Attempts

BP must be increasingly worried as it continues to watch its market cap drop like a fly since the April 20th Deepwater Horizon explosion.
Fox Business reports that BP has hired two banks to defer any kind of takeover attempt a rival company (like ExxonMobil, perhaps) would make.
Similarly, Dow Jones newswires claim that the aforementioned banks could be Goldman Sachs and Blackstone Group.
More to come…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.