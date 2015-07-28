Report: Boston's Olympics bid is dead

The US Olympic Committee has dropped Boston’s 2024 Olympic bid, the Associated Press reports.

The move comes after Boston mayor Marty Walsh said he wouldn’t immediately sign the host city contract that would have required the city to cover any cost overruns.

Boston’s bid faced heavy opposition, with worries over cost and scepticism over the porported economic benefits of hosting. Over the winter public support for the bid began to disappear, and since February the majority of residents have been against the Olympics:

The USOC has until September 15 to back a new potential host city. The most obvious choice is Los Angeles, which was the favourite in the initial stages of bidding, and wouldn’t have to build expensive infrastructure and venues like Boston would have.

