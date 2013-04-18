Investigators Have Identified A Possible Suspect In The Boston Marathon Bombings

Authorities have identified a possible suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings that killed three and wounded more than 180, according to multiple reports.



The Boston Globe reports that authorities have “an image of a suspect carrying, and perhaps dropping, a black bag at the second bombing scene.”

A law enforcement source told CNN’s John King that the suspect is a “dark-skinned male.”

CNN reports that video from a Boston TV station and the nearby Lord And Taylor department store has helped ID the suspect.

This is where the Lord and Taylor Dept. store is on the marathon route twitter.com/samsteinhp/sta… — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) April 17, 2013

CNN is reporting that they identified the suspect by seeing him place a bag down near the scene of the blast.

The FBI is speaking at 1:30. More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.