Investigators Have Identified A Possible Suspect In The Boston Marathon Bombings

Michael Kelley
Authorities have identified a possible suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings that killed three and wounded more than 180, according to multiple reports.

The Boston Globe reports that authorities have “an image of a suspect carrying, and perhaps dropping, a black bag at the second bombing scene.”

A law enforcement source told CNN’s John King that the suspect is a “dark-skinned male.” 

CNN reports that video from a Boston TV station and the nearby Lord And Taylor department store has helped ID the suspect.

CNN is reporting that they identified the suspect by seeing him place a bag down near the scene of the blast.

The FBI is speaking at 1:30. More to come…

