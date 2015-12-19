REPORT: Boris Johnson could be UK foreign secretary next year

UK Prime Minister David Cameron is considering appointing Boris Johnson as foreign secretary next year, according to a report on the Telegraph website.

Cameron has discussed the move for when Johnson steps down as Mayor of London in May because it would ensure he campaigns to keep the UK in the European Union, the Telegraph said, citing “friends” of the prime minister.

It would also set up a potential battle between Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne for the leadership of the party, the Telegraph said.

In the past few months, Johnson has dropped hints that he might be preparing to play a leading role in the campaign for Britain to leave the EU.

Speaking on stage with former Prime Minister of Israel Shimon Peres in November, Johnson talked about how the “greatest leaders” are people who take huge risks to do what they think is right thing.

NOW WATCH: Here are the biggest misconceptions Americans have about the US



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.