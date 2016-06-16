Boeing has reportedly agreed to sell 100 jets to Iran

IranAir has reportedly agreed to buy 100 Boeing airliners.

Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi told the country’s Mehr News Agency that the details of the deal will be announced in the coming days, according to Reuters,

Sources told Reuters that the two sides have only formulated the broad outline for what a US government-approved deal will look like and which aircraft would be included.

However, it is believed the planes will be sourced both directly from Boeing and from third-party leasing companies, Reuters reported.

Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes has largely remained quiet in regards to the reported deal.

Boeing confirmed it is in talks with Iranian airlines in a statement to Business Insider:

“We have been engaged in discussions with Iranian airlines approved by the USG about potential purchases of Boeing commercial passenger aeroplanes and services. We do not discuss details of ongoing conversations we are having with customers, and our standard practice is to let customers announce any agreements that are reached. Any agreements reached will be contingent on US government approval.”

The Boeing deal is the second major aeroplane buy the Iranian national airline has made this year. In January, IranAir and Airbus agreed to a historic deal for 118 airliners with a list value topping $25 billion.

Because of economic sanctions levied against Iran over the past few decades, the country’s national airline has been unable to expand its service and update its fleet. As a result, Iran Air’s current fleet of nearly 50 aeroplanes has an average age of 27 years according to Airfleets.net.

