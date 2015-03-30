2 bodies have been found in the rubble of the East Village building explosion

Nancy Borowick-Pool/Getty Images A debris-strewn street seen amid the site of a seven-alarm fire that caused the collapse of two buildings and damage to two other buildings a day after the blaze took place on March 27, 2015 in New York City.

Two bodies have been recovered from the site of a building explosion and collapse in Manhattan’s East Village neighbourhood, The New York Post and ABC News report.

A massive fire Thursday afternoon brought down three New York City buildings after an explosion at 121 2nd Avenue. Two people were reported missing following the fire.

The Post identified the two missing people as 23-year-old Nicholas Figueroa, who was on a date at the Sushi Park restaurant in 121 2nd Avenue, and 27-year-old busboy Moises Locon, who was reportedly standing in the area of the fire.

The FDNY or NYPD have not identified the reportedly recovered bodies.

On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there was “a possibility here that the gas line was inappropriately accessed internally” by people in one of the destroyed buildings.

