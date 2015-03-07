REPORT: Federal prosecutors preparing to charge a prominent US senator with corruption

According to a CNN report published Friday, the Justice Department is preparing to charge Sen. Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey) with corruption charges stemming from his relationship with an influential donor, Dr. Salomon Melgen.

Menendez has been under investigation for allegedly using his office to help Melgen when he was accused of overbilling Medicare. Melgen also There are also allegations Menendez tried to advocate for Melgen’s business interests in the Dominican Republic.

The office of Attorney General Eric Holder did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Matthew Reilly, a spokesman for the US Attorney for the district of New Jersey, said he could not confirm or deny the report.

“It’s the policy of our office never to confirm or deny the existence of any investigation,” Reilly said.

CNN said the charges could be announced “within weeks.”

The senator has dismissed the federal investigation as a “smear campaign” against him. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

This is a developing story and this post is being continuously updated.

Additional reporting by Colin Campbell

