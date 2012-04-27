After Saying He Never Drove A Ferrari, Bo Xilai's Son Reportedly Got 3 Tickets While Driving A Porsche

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Although Bo Guagua’s (son of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai) letter to the Harvard Crimson Tuesday attempted to downplay his family’s wealth and dispel previous reports of his lavish lifestyle, his driving history may contrast that image.According to the Wall Street Journal, Bo Guagua—who is currently a graduate student at Harvard—has received up to three traffic citations while driving a Porsche in Boston.



The revelation comes after Bo Guagua pointed out in his letter to the Crimson that he has never driven a Ferrari.

From the WSJ:

Massachusetts Department of Transportation records show Mr. Bo was stopped by police for allegedly running stop signs in December 2010 and May 2011, one of them at 2:20 a.m., and for speeding in February 2011. The licence plate of the car, which the Journal learned from someone familiar with the matter, showed it was a black 2011 Porsche Panamera registered to someone at his address. Cars similar to that cost $80,000 or more new, according to Edmunds.com.

Speculation and rumours about Bo Guagua’s life have been flying high amidst reports about his parent’s connections to the death of British businessman Neil Heywood. Although Bo Guagua’s letter to the Crimson was meant to dispel much of the buzz, it seems to only have added fuel to the fire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.