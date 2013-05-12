REPORT: Bloomberg Execs Freaked Out After A Reporter Slipped Something On Air About Using Private Terminal Data

Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker

The world of business news has been stunned by reports that Bloomberg had been using the private information of its clients to break news stories.



It began with a story from The New York Post’s Mark Decambre who reported that Goldman Sachs’ learned a Bloomberg reporter had leveraged data regarding Goldman’s usage of the Bloomberg terminal service.

So far, it has been unclear who, if any, knew about this practice at Bloomberg.

However, BuzzFeed’s Peter Lauria is now reporting that management knew as early as 2011

Executives at the financial information company Bloomberg have known about journalists using the company’s terminals to spy on clients at least since September 2011 — more than a year before the practice turned into a scandal that threatens the company’s relationships with its clients.

That month, Erik Schatzker, an anchor at Bloomberg TV and host of “Market Makers,” was reprimanded for making on-air comments about using terminal data to track the activities of at least one story subject, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

One source said the matter was a very big deal internally but was handled quietly.

