Report: Blockbuster (BBI) Wants Into The Box Business, Too

Blockbuster is set to announce its own set-top box for delivering movies from the PC to the TV, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The initiative, expected to be announced later this month, would put Blockbuster (BBI) in competition with a bevy of other struggling products: Apple’s Apple TV (APPL), Vudu, Liberty Media’s (LBTYA) Vongo, and, to some extent, TiVo (TIVO).



Blockbuster’s chief mail-order rival, Netflix, is developing its own set-top with LG Electronics, and is mulling delivering movies to Microsoft’s Xbox.

The box would be a companion to Blockbuster’s download service Movielink, the former MGM, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros. joint venture acquired for a couple dollars and some pocket lint last year.

Blockbuster declined to comment on the report, but also didn’t deny it: “We’re talking to numerous companies and vendors about products, services, alliances and initiatives that can help us achieve our mission to transform Blockbuster into a company that provides access to media content across multiple channels…”

