A new report says Blake Griffin actually broke his hand hitting an equipment staffer several times

After previous reports alleged that Blake Griffin had suffered a strange hand injury, new details have emerged, and it looks bad for Griffin.

According to an ESPN report, Griffin broke his hand after hitting a member of the Clippers’ equipment staff during an argument.

ESPN’s Michael Eaves reported that the incident occurred at a restaurant and that Griffin had hit the staffer multiple times. The report said it happened at a stop in Toronto during a road trip.

Griffin reportedly hit the staff member inside the restaurant before the staff member went outside, where Griffin followed him and hit him again. The staffer was reportedly treated at a local hospital.

Griffin has been out since December 26 with a quad injury and will surely miss more time if his hand is indeed broken. ESPN reports that he’s believed to have a fracture in his right hand.

We will update this story as more details emerge.

