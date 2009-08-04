Bing Gains Search Share In July, Says Report

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing increased its share of the US search market by about 1 point in July, with most of the share being taken from Google, Web analytics firm StatCounter said in a release this morning.



Bing’s share increased to 9.41% from 8.23% in June, while Google’s share decreased to 77.54% from 78.48%, and Yahoo!’s decreased to 10.95% from 11.04% during the same period.

This is just one month’s data from one (not-particularly-influential) source. Most who follow the search battle will likely put more weight on comScore numbers when they are released later this month.

But still, a nice gain.

What do the numbers mean to the recent Yahoo!/Microsoft search deal? Probably not much since, as we’ve noted, the real risks to that deal relate to integration and regulation.

