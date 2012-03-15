REPORT: Billionaire Sheldon Adelson Will Stop Writing Million-Dollar Checks To Support Gingrich

Photo: Bloomberg

Gingrich’s zombie campaign has been surviving mostly on the seven-figure donations of casino-magnate Sheldon Adelson to a Gingrich-aligned SuperPAC. That could be all ending now.



The New York Times’ John Harwood floated it out there that Adelson had written his ‘last check” for Gingrich’s effort.

Greg Sargent has the report for the Washington Post:

The key question is whether the pro-Newt super PAC will be able to continue operating. The super PAC’s operations have been largely funded by billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, whose money has effectively kept Gingrich’s candidacy afloat.

John Harwood of the New York Times last night quoted a friend of Adelson saying that he had written his “last check.”

I just checked in with Rick Tyler, the head of the pro-Newt super PAC . Asked if he could continue operating without Adelson’s money, Tyler conceded: “Fundraising will be challenging.”

But Tyler vowed that the PAC would continue operating as best it could as long as Gingrich stayed in the race. Asked why Gingrich should continue after two losses that seem to render the cause hopeless, Tyler said the pro-Gingrich forces were betting on a contested convention, and would take it all the way to August.

That confirms we’ve heard. No matter what, the Gingrich campaign soldiers on.

