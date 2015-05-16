Report: Bill Simmons is done working at ESPN

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Bill Simmons’ contract with ESPN expires later this year.

Bill Simmons has done his last work for ESPN, Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated reports.

ESPN president John Skipper announced that he wasn’t renewing Simmons’ contract last week. While the contract runs through the end of September, Deitsch reports Simmons won’t write, podcast, or appear on TV for ESPN.

From Deitsch:

“There will be no farewell columns, podcasts or television appearances for Bill Simmons on ESPN. “SI has learned that ESPN and Simmons have worked out an agreement that officially ends his tenure as a front-facing employee for ESPN. Simmons sent an email to Grantland staffers this week informing them that he would no longer be working for the site he founded in 2011. Simmons will also no longer do podcasts or appear on television for ESPN.”

We’ve reached out to ESPN for confirmation.

As theories circulated about the firing, Simmons hasn’t spoken publicly since Skipper’s announcement. There have been no new podcasts, columns, or even tweets beyond some links to Patriots Super Bowl YouTube clip. He had said on multiple podcasts that he was scheduled to work the broadcast of the NBA Draft in June.

