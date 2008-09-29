Report: Big Media Growth Slowest Since 2001. And That Was Last Year...

Peter Kafka

Ad Age tallies up the 100 biggest media companies in the U.S. and concludes that their American revenue grew just 4.6% in 207 – the slowest rate since 2001. We’re not exactly sure about Ad Age’s methodology — by our count, for example, they’ve shorted Google’s revenue by about $2 billion — but the main point still holds: Things started slowing down last year, which means that this year’s tally will be bad and next year should be gruesome.

Too grim for a Monday? OK. Here’s some silver lining: Bad times often lead to innovation. Here, for instance, is a good way to put your excess Web ad inventory to use: BotherVoting.org, a get-out-the-vote PSA campaign launched by the pleasantly mean-spirited folks at someecards. Expect to see the ads on Gawker, 23/6 and Outside.in, among other civic-minded sites.

