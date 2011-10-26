There's A Report Out There That Berlusconi Is About To Step Down

Joe Weisenthal
Silvio Berlusconi

Photo: AP

Getting some buzz today: This report in Italian paper La Repubblica that Silvio Berlusconi is going to offer his resignation in January.According to Bloomberg’s translation, the deal he made with the Northern League party over economic reforms is that he’d call for new elections in March.

If true, Europe will be very happy about this development.

