REPORT: Berlusconi Is Planning To Run Again In 2013

He’s ba-ack…



After news yesterday that caretaker technocrat has no plans to stay past his first term in Italy, former leader Silvio Berlusconi wants back in.

Via @fgoria, here’s a Google Translated version of the story in Corriere.IT, making the rounds, and suggesting that Berlusconi plans to run in 2013.

The translation is horrible, but the gist is: Yes, he plans to run.

2013 is a little ways away, but it should be reminded that he left on incredibly acrimonious terms (basically forced out by the ECB) and since his departure has been sounding much more anti-Eurozone than when he was actually in charge.

