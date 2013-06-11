Bill Belichick Reportedly Used To Go Around The Patriots' Facility Bashing Tim Tebow

Six weeks ago, star Yahoo! Sports NFL reporter Mike Silver reported that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick “hates” Tim Tebow as a player.



A source told him at the time that there was “no chance” the Patriots would sign Tebow.

Today, a day after Tebow became a Patriot, Silver is standing by his original report, adding that Belichick’s “Tebow-bashing” was commonplace.

Here’s what he wrote:

“For the record, I stand by my original assertion that Belichick has told many people in the Patriots’ organisation that he’s not a Tebow fan. After Belichick’s strong denial last Friday, the same source weighed in with an even more forceful rebuttal, insisting that the coach was ‘so full of it’ and that Belichick’s Tebow-bashing was commonplace at the team’s facility.”

Belichick called Silver’s original report “completely untrue” on Friday. And the fact that he ended up giving Tebow a contract would seem to end the argument about whether or not he “hates” him.

But Silver is a super plugged in and respected reporter. If he’s saying Belichick used to go around the facility bashing Tebow — even in the wake of yesterday’s news — there might be something to it.

Tebow is expected to be in mini camp today.

