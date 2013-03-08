REPORT: Barclays CEO Thinks The Bank Could Have Massive Job Reductions

Anthony Jenkins

Photo: Image via Barclays

Sky News City editor Mark Kleinman has an exclusive that Barclays CEO suggested that Barclays in the future could have 40,000 fewer employees.From Sky News:



I have learnt that during meetings with leading shareholders following Barclays’ annual results last month, Antony Jenkins said that he envisaged a future in which the bank employed as few as 100,000 people. Barclays currently employs approximately 140,000 staff.

An unnamed Barclays insider told Sky News that the comment should be taken as “blue-sky thinking about the long-term future.”

