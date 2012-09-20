REPORT: Bank Of America Plans To Axe 16,000 Jobs By Year-End

The Wall Street Journal’s Dan Fitzpatrick reports that Bank of America management is planning to speed up layoffs:



Bank of America Corp. is accelerating a broad cost-cutting plan and has set a target of shedding 16,000 jobs by year’s end—cuts that would see the company relinquish its title as U.S. banking’s largest employer.

The reductions for the final six months of the year, outlined in a document given to top management, are part of a larger effort to retool Bank of America into a leaner and more focused enterprise. The plan is designed to make the company take less risk, generate more revenue out of existing customers and use an investment banking operation inherited from Merrill Lynch & Co. to become a major deal maker around the world.

On Main Street, the refocused company will have fewer branches and a smaller mortgage operation, the document shows.

Read more at WSJ.com.

