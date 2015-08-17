Report: Authorities are finding more classified info in Hillary Clinton's emails ...

At least 60 emails that passed through Hillary Clinton’s private server contained classified information, officials told the Washington Times.

The State Department is in the process of sifting through more than 30,000 emails Clinton handed over earlier this year.

Over the weekend, Clinton reiterated that she “never sent classified material on my email, and I never received any that was marked classified. “

The Washington Times reports that among “the first 60 emails, nearly all contained classified secrets at the lowest level of ‘confidential’ and one contained information at the intermediate level of ‘secret,'”

The 60 emails do not include two emails discovered by the intelligence community’s inspector general, Charles McCullough III, which allegedly

contained information classified as “Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information” — the government’s highest levels of classification.

Those emails reportedly included communications intercepted via satellite or drone, which is protected under the law 18USC798 — meaning that they are protected by tighter rules and higher penalties.

Massimo Calabresi of Time notes that the law “makes it a crime not just to knowingly mishandle such secrets, but also to use them ‘in any manner prejudicial to the safety or interest of the United States.'”

The FBI is now looking into the configuration of Clinton’s private server, which she handed over to investigators last week. Authorities are

seeking to determine who at the State Department passed highly classified information to Clinton’s account in 2009 and 2011.

Clinton’s unusual email system was originally set up by a staffer during Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, replacing a server used by her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

The new server was run by Bryan Pagliano, who had worked as the IT director on Hillary Clinton’s campaign before joining the State Department in May 2009. In 2013 — the same year she left the State Department — Clinton hired the Denver-based company Platte River Networks to oversee the system.

Platte River “is not cleared” to have access to classified material, Cindy McGovern, chief public affairs officer for the Defence Security Service, told The Daily Caller. It’s unclear if any sensitive information was stored on the server while under Platte River’s oversight.

In Iowa, Clinton asserted that the recent scrutiny is “not about emails or servers either. It’s about politics.”

Nevertheless, a longtime Clinton adviser and confidant recently told The Washington Post that Clinton’s campaign is “worried about it. They don’t know where it goes. That’s the problem.”

