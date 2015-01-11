REPORT: Australia's Internet Speed Is Embarrassing

Photo: Getty Images

A new report by Akamai has found that Australia’s internet only ranks 44th in the world, behind other Asia Pacific countries like New Zealand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore.

With an average internet speed of only 6.9 Mbps for the third quarter of 2014, the State of the Internet report suggests Australia’s connectivity to high-speed broadband has not increased despite the NBN rollout.

Australia’s internet speed in fact dropped 1.8% for the quarter. It was one of only three countries in the Asia Pacific to do so, along with Malaysia and Vietnam.

Currently only 14% of the country is connected to high-speed internet, which delivers broadband speeds of over 10 Mbps.

India remains the country with the lowest average connection speed in the region at 2.0 Mbps.

In December Australians ranked as the most unhappy with their internet connections out of nine emerging and developed countries, including Germany, Japan, the UK and the US.

In the Global Bandwidth Index Report commissioned by Juniper, Australian consumers cited mobile data plans and connection speed as the top two reasons currently restricting them from fully utilising their mobile connectivity capabilities. Read more about that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.