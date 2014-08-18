REPORT: Australian WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Is Leaving The Ecuadorian Embassy In London

Julian Assange at the Equador embassy in London in August, 2012. Photo: Rosie Hallam/Getty.

There’s growing speculation that Julian Assange, the controversial Australian-born founder of WikiLeaks, is set to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London after more than two years of political asylum there.

It’s believed ill health may be part of the reason and he will surrender to British police, London media are speculating.

A media conference is scheduled for 6pm AEST.

Assange, 43, fled to Ecuador’s embassy in June 2012, seeking political asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of rape and sexual assault by two women.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.